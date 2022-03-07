Over the past few days, Spears, who is currently on holiday in French Polynesia with her fiancé Sam Asghari, shared a series of topless images of herself playing in the sand on the beach.

But while some fans praised the singer’s self-expression, Spears was hit by an onslaught of vicious comments dissecting everything from her appearance to her mental health.

There were the trolls, of course, who branded Spears “disgusting” and “needy” and for showing her body.

“You aren’t a porn star,” one troll wrote. “It’s coming off desperate and you’re degrading yourself.”

Others predictably took issue with her age and declared that her photos were inappropriate given that she’s a mother.

“Spinning, swaying, or titties. I guess that’s freedom?” one troll wrote. “We’re all sorry your twenties were taken from you… but reliving them at 40 isn’t it. Maybe instead of #freebritney it should have been #findbritneytherealhelpsheneeds”

“No more. She has teenage boys,” another chimed in.

“I’m all about you having your freedom, but your a mom and this isn’t a good look for you,” another commented. “I know there’s probably lots of trauma from what you’ve been through, but seek therapy. This is not the way to show your freedom.”