“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable”, she wrote in one of the notes. “I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of my old songs … I had two months off in between each show settings for four years in Vegas … and every time I asked I was told “No…”.

Spears went on to explain that the restrictions she had been put under were “a set up to make me fail”, even though she knew exactly what she wanted to do and perform. “It didn’t make sense how network television shows are showcasing my music with remixes of all my music… yet the person who owns the music is told no!”

Spears added: “They even gave remixes to my sister but why was I always told no?”