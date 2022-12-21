Christine was clear about the important difference between discussing something you don’t like about someone in private and writing an article about it and putting it in a public forum, fuelling toxic public opinion.

“It upset me so much that Jeremy Clarkson was not only allowed to think that but to put it in print,” she said. “We all sit there and say ‘we don’t like them or we don’t like that’, but you don’t write an article about it – would you?”

She also pointed out how little you might know about someone’s state of mind, and the added importance of not being abusive to them over the internet. “We don’t know whether she is fragile or not,” she said of Meghan, referencing the fact that the Duchess of Sussex has discussed the suicidal thoughts she’s had in the past.