Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have been one of Hollywood’s golden couples since the 90s, after they first met one another at the Deauville Film Festival.

“We met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival…I think it was 1996!” Zeta-Jones told Larry King in a 2001 interview. “I had been told Michael Douglas wanted to meet me. I was a little nervous because I didn’t quite know what he wanted to meet me about.”

She added: “Nine months later, I’m still having long conversations with him on the phone, having great dinner dates, constantly wondering, ‘Why are we not together?’”