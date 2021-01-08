On the first Monday of this supposedly better and more positive year, Boris Johnson announced a third national lockdown. For an indefinite amount of time, most likely until the spring, the nation needs to stay indoors. We’re basically back to square one of the pandemic. Actually, we’re arguably in an even worse position, thanks to the winter weather and new coronavirus variant.

After Johnson’s statement, I quickly picked up my phone and started messaging friends and colleagues. I was angry with the government’s disastrous handling of the pandemic. The high rise in Covid cases and video clips of overrun hospitals had made me incredibly anxious again. I worried about spending another lockdown on my own, this time in the colder and much darker months.