Many accounts rely on members of their following, some of which are in excess of a million people, to send in the time, date and location of celebrities they’ve seen and who they’ve been cosying up with, often accompanied with pictures or videos to prove their story. Suddenly a private lunch date is broadcast to anyone with an internet connection.

Of course, this sort of surveillance didn’t start online: tabloids and other print media outlets have been chasing celebs for decades, snapping pictures of them at the beach and publishing the photos under headlines like ‘50 Worst Beach Bodies Of The Year’. But many of these newer social media accounts are able to follow celebrities’ movements 24/7 and know about celebrity news long before the mainstream media has caught on.

Deuxmoi, one of a growing number of Instagram accounts whose followers send in celebrity sightings, is my version of the glossy gossip magazines I used to read as a teenager. I’ll admit, I recently trawled through Deuxmoi’s archives to see if my one true love Timothée Chalamet had been spotted in any of my London haunts. He hadn’t, but a girl can dream: and that dream is made achievable by the army of amateur iPhone paparazzi.

When approached by Stylist, Deuxmoi declined to comment on how they decide what celebrity news appears on its Instagram account.