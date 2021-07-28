Breaking news: Paris Hilton isn’t pregnant.

You’d be forgiven for thinking the opposite, of course, as countless publications ran headlines yesterday insisting that The Simple Life star is “expecting her first baby at 40.”

These same tabloids found photos of Hilton in floaty empire-line dresses to illustrate their stories, too – because, hey, why concoct a lie if you can’t add a side of body shaming, too? They dug through the archives to find supporting quotes from the woman herself, too, all about the fact that she has been undergoing IVF treatments.

And, in doing so, they basically forced Hilton to come out and shut all of these baseless rumours the hell down.