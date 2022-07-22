From Elvis to JLo: the steady rise and enduring appeal of low-key Las Vegas weddings
From Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, a recent flurry of A-list nuptials suggest that the fuss-free Vegas wedding is back in a big way. But what’s behind the alluring appeal of the bright lights and minimal fuss?
So what’s behind the Vegas wedding’s big star-studded comeback?
In recent years, the cool factor of the low-key, fuss-free Vegas nuptials has stepped up a gear. Leading the sea change were former Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas, who led a gang of friends and famous faces to the Little White Wedding Chapel in 2019, straight after the Billboard Music Awards, with Turner dressed in a simple white jumpsuit.
The whole secrecy thing was somewhat undercut by musician Diplo live-streaming the ceremony to millions on his Instagram Stories, but the low-fuss bash looked like a party we’d actually want to attend – fun and fresh rather than fussy and formal.
Then came Lily Allen and David Harbour’s mid-pandemic marriage, which seemed to perfect the high-fashion/low-culture sweetspot, with the bride wearing a white Dior dress and the happy couple enjoying an In-N-Out burger and fries after the ceremony “in a wedding officiated by the king himself”, as Harbour later wrote on Instagram.
Coming after months of lockdowns that had left us largely starved of celebrity gossip, their wedding – announced on Instagram – looked cool, kitsch and genuinely heartwarming (the only guests were Allen’s two young daughters). Since then, we’ve had Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s leather-jacketed Vegas ceremony, which took place “after an epic night and a little tequila… [at] the only open chapel with an Elvis” in April, and most recently Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s celebrations.
“Vegas weddings are definitely having a moment — we’re in quite a challenging period of time right now globally, and when times are tough, nostalgia really comes into its own,” says Zoë Burke, wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk.
“People look to simplify where they can, and a Vegas wedding offers a no-frills option that still has the right amount of glamour and excitement that you’d want to be associated with your wedding. It’s also got a fun, kitsch vibe — and god knows we need all the fun we can get after the past couple of years!” As the world lurches towards a recession, a small-scale ceremony like this is arguably a savvy PR move on the part of a celebrity couple (a huge bash complete with a million dollar meringue dress might feel a bit “let them eat wedding cake”).
Indeed, in the social media era, the mega-wedding and magazine cover reveal is no longer such an important tool in a celebrity couple’s arsenal (though it still certainly has its place, as the pomp and ceremony of the Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding proves). Platforms like Instagram (or in Lopez’s case, her newsletter, the brilliantly titled On The JLo) allow stars to pick and choose the aspects of their big day they want to share with followers — and those they want to remain personal.
“Times are changing – people consume content differently and many celebrities have direct relationships with their fans now through their social media accounts,” Burke says. “I think as celebrities share more of their lives directly with their audience, it’s only natural that they’ll want to keep some things back – they might let their followers have sneak peeks at dress fittings and cake choices, but decide to keep the big day a bit more of a mystery and unveil it on their terms.”
The starry Vegas wedding is, of course, a storied tradition that dates back almost a century and long before fleeting celebrity marriages were at the current level of pop culture hysteria.
The city’s reputation as the marriage capital of the world can be traced to the 1930s, when the state of Nevada relaxed its marriage laws, getting rid of the usual waiting period and the required blood test (which was used to monitor for sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis as well as diseases like rubella — how romantic). Thanks to those tweaks to the rules, Nevada became the easiest state in America to get married in, and since then, it’s been possible to get hold of a marriage licence on the very same day you’d like to get hitched.
Soon movie stars were making the trip across the state boundary from Hollywood to Vegas. Silent film actress Clara Bow, soon to be played by Margot Robbie in the upcoming film Babylon, was among the first celebrities to take advantage of this, tying the knot with fellow actor Rex Bell in 1931. The following decade, screen stars Ava Gardner and Mickey Rooney were married there, as were Betty Grable (the ‘pin-up girl’ who’d go on to become Hollywood’s highest-paid star) and bandleader Harry James. The latter partnership proved far longer-lasting than the former — Gardner and Rooney would divorce a year later.
The 1960s saw Sin City host the weddings of two of the era’s biggest stars: Frank Sinatra, who married Mia Farrow at the Vegas home of nightclub exec Jack Entratter in 1966, and Elvis Presley, who wed Priscilla at the Aladdin hotel and casino the following year. The King has since become something of an avatar of the city’s wedding industrial complex: it’s rare to see snaps from Vegas nuptials without a jumpsuit-wearing impersonator watching over proceedings.
The first venue to offer an Elvis-themed ceremony was the Graceland Chapel, a venue located on the heart of the Vegas strip where Allen and Harbour got married in 2020, in 1977, and business has boomed for Elvis impersonators ever since, though that might be about to change soon. Last month, Authentic Brand Group, the company which owns the rights to the late singer’s image, announced plans to start cracking down on themed ceremonies using Elvis’s likeness.
Vegas retained its position as the go-to location for fuss-free celeb weddings through the 1980s and 90s. It-couples like Demi Moore and Bruce Willis and Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford tied the knot there, as did Primrose Hill set pair Noel Gallagher and Meg Mathews – and who could forget The One In Vegas, the classic Friends episode that aired in 1999 and saw the perennially on-off Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) get hitched while heavily under the influence.
In the 00s, the city’s wedding chapels were the backdrops for two major tabloid stories. There was Angelina Jolie’s wedding to Billy Bob Thornton in 2000, when the notoriously out-there couple memorably wore low-key casual gear and, well… not so low-key vials of each other’s blood around their necks. And, of course, there was Britney Spears’ whirlwind marriage to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004, a union that lasted 55 hours before it was annulled. Billie Piper’s secret wedding to radio DJ Chris Evans in 2001 made headlines on this side of the Atlantic too.
Will this celeb vogue for Vegas ceremonies have an impact on how we civilians choose to tie the knot? Burke notes that after Kardashian and Barker’s wedding celebrations, searches around destination weddings and elopements soared by more than 200%, while post-pandemic, many couples are also opting for “intimate celebrations but then have a big party afterwards to allow them to get the best of both worlds”.
Here in the UK, fleeing to Gretna Green for a shotgun wedding might not ooze the same appeal as it did in the 18th century. Neither does it quite compare to the bright lights of a Vegas chapel if it’s that high-fashion/low-culture blend you’re after. But there’s something to be said for decidedly throwing caution to the wind and condensing what’s traditionally an expensive tradition into one intimate night of fun – Elvis impersonator optional.
Images: Getty