“Vegas weddings are definitely having a moment — we’re in quite a challenging period of time right now globally, and when times are tough, nostalgia really comes into its own,” says Zoë Burke, wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk.

“People look to simplify where they can, and a Vegas wedding offers a no-frills option that still has the right amount of glamour and excitement that you’d want to be associated with your wedding. It’s also got a fun, kitsch vibe — and god knows we need all the fun we can get after the past couple of years!” As the world lurches towards a recession, a small-scale ceremony like this is arguably a savvy PR move on the part of a celebrity couple (a huge bash complete with a million dollar meringue dress might feel a bit “let them eat wedding cake”).

Indeed, in the social media era, the mega-wedding and magazine cover reveal is no longer such an important tool in a celebrity couple’s arsenal (though it still certainly has its place, as the pomp and ceremony of the Brooklyn Beckham-Nicola Peltz wedding proves). Platforms like Instagram (or in Lopez’s case, her newsletter, the brilliantly titled On The JLo) allow stars to pick and choose the aspects of their big day they want to share with followers — and those they want to remain personal.