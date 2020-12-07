It is for this reason, of course, that Meghan decided to share her miscarriage story with the world. She hoped that, in going public with her experience, she might help others to feel less alone. That she might shatter the stigmas that surround pregnancy loss. And that she might encourage us all to be more empathetic and understanding about the plights of others.

Many were moved by her decision. Others, however, lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex, insisting that the news was far “too personal” to be made public.

And in doing so, they proved that she absolutely did the right thing by speaking out. Because miscarriage should not be a taboo. And women should not have to suffer and grieve in silence.