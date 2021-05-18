Céline Dion on falling in love again when you are still grieving

Céline Dion is considered an icon among multiple generations (she even a musical biopic in the works). But even icons have to navigate the same ups and downs that life brings us.

Last year, Dion shared the news that her mum had died, and dedicated a live concert in Canada to “Maman Dion”. It came four years after Dion lost her husband of 21 years, René, to throat cancer, and her brother Daniel, who also died of cancer two days later.