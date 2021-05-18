Céline Dion on falling in love again when you are still grieving
Hollie Richardson
- Published
Celine Dion has talked about the reality of not knowing if she will ‘fall in love again’ while grieving her husband.
Céline Dion is considered an icon among multiple generations (she even a musical biopic in the works). But even icons have to navigate the same ups and downs that life brings us.
Last year, Dion shared the news that her mum had died, and dedicated a live concert in Canada to “Maman Dion”. It came four years after Dion lost her husband of 21 years, René, to throat cancer, and her brother Daniel, who also died of cancer two days later.
The star has always been very honest about her grieving process, which is something that no-doubt connects and comforts fans.
“You cannot stop living. Go forward. Today is the first day of the beginning of your life,” she told Good Morning America in 2020 when asked if she has any advice for people going through grief.
And now, Dion has talked about the reality of the prospect of a new relationship and “falling in love again” as she continues to grieve.
“I don’t know. I have no idea,” Dion told Today when asked about finding love again. “But right this second, love is so big right now in my life, with my kids, with life itself.
“I’m not thinking about a relationship and falling in love again. I don’t. Do I have to say that it will never happen anymore? I don’t know. I don’t know.”
She also reflected on family life after her husband’s death, saying: “Losing my husband, for my kids to lose their father, it was quite something. I feel like René has given me so much through the years and still today. I see my kids. I look at them – we live with him.
“We still live with him. He’s part of our lives every day, so I have to say that I feel very, very strong.”
If you would like help and support with grieving, Mind has a list of useful helplines and organisations on its website.
