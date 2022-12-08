Celebrity

Céline Dion just revealed she’s been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder

Lauren Geall
Celine Dion

The singer is rescheduling her European tour to concentrate on her health after receiving the diagnosis.

Céline Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional video posted to her Instagram.

The singer, who was forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 after experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, explained that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the singer explained in the post uploaded today (8 December). 

“Recently I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff person syndrome, which affects something like one in a million people.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms I’ve been having.”

As part of the announcement, Dion revealed she was going to have to reschedule her European tour, which was due to start in February. 

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal chords to sing the way I’m used to,” she continued.

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle. All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most.

“I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you [and] being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my show, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now.” 

SPS is a rare neurological syndrome that affects one in 200,000 people in the UK and is characterised by symptoms including extreme muscle stiffness, rigidity and spasms.

According to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center, SPS is thought to have an autoimmune component and is often associated with diabetes, but the cause is not 100% understood.

It has no cure, but there are treatments available to target the symptoms it produces, including muscle-relaxing medications and immunotherapies. 

Image: Getty

