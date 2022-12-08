Céline Dion has revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in an emotional video posted to her Instagram.

The singer, who was forced to postpone the start of her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 after experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms”, explained that she had been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome (SPS).

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the singer explained in the post uploaded today (8 December).