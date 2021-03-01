On 28 August 2020, fans across the world were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman – the eponymous star of Black Panther, the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for a best picture Oscar – had sadly lost his life to colon cancer. He was 43. Now, six months after his death, the actor has been awarded a Golden Globe for his standout performance in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on behalf of her late husband, saying: “He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices. “He would thank his incredible team… and he would thank his team on set for this film. “He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you that you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history.” You can watch her emotionally-charged speech below:

Ledward finished by issuing a powerful reminder to all those watching at home. “I don’t have his words,” she said emotionally. “But we have to take all the moments [we can] to celebrate those we love. So thank you, HFPA, for this opportunity to do exactly that.”

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom: Levee (played by Chadwick Boseman), Cutler (played by Colman Domingo) and Toledo (played by Glynn Turman)

Ledward has been widely praised for her speech, with many lauding her “strength and grace and beauty.” “Wow. That emotional acceptance speech by Chadwick Boseman’s widow Taylor Simone Ledward at the Golden Globes was just incredibly moving and powerful,” tweeted Eric Deggans. “Glad as I am to see him get all the roses his legacy deserves, I’m a little sad she has to go through this in every acceptance speech.”

In the Netflix film, Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis. It was the last of many performances that provided audiences with a series of diverse portrayals of American heroes, and cemented his enduring legacy “as a hero.” To quote Michelle Obama: “There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero – for Black kids and for all of our kids. “There’s no better gift with which to grace our world.”

