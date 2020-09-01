On 28 August, fans across the world were shocked to learn that Chadwick Boseman – the eponymous star of Black Panther, the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for a best picture Oscar – had sadly lost his life to colon cancer. He was 43.

The news triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, as people reflected on Boseman’s extraordinary talent, his career-shaping performances (prior to the cultural phenomenon that was Black Panther, he provided audiences with a series of diverse portrayals of American heroes), and his enduring legacy.

Indeed, as Michelle Obama herself noted in an emotionally-charged Instagram post: “There’s a reason he could play Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and King T’Challa with such captivating depth and honesty. He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero – for Black kids and for all of our kids.