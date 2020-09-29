Last month, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away from colon cancer. Tributes quickly flooded social media, honouring his trailblazing work in Black representation on-screen. Boseman was, indeed, a real-life superhero who used his platform to educate and inspire others.

As Michelle Obama put it in an Instagram post: “He, too, knew what it meant to truly persevere. He, too, knew that real strength starts inside. And he, too, belongs right there with them as a hero – for Black kids and for all of our kids.”