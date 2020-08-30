Early yesterday morning (29 August) the family of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman confirmed he had passed away after being diagnosed with colon cancer.

The Twitter statement, which has now become the most liked tweet of all time, revealed how the actor had dealt with “countless surgeries and chemotherapy” while starring in numerous films, including as King T’Challa in Black Panther.

Since then, tributes have flooded in from Boseman’s friends and supporters, with many choosing to reflect on the incredible impact the actor’s work has had when it comes to Black representation on-screen.