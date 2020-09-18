Speaking in the candid, matey style that has become her trademark on social media, Teigen – who announced her pregnancy last month – was updating her 31 million fans about her “poopy placenta” when the mishap struck.

“Anyways, it’s super-weak,” Teigen told viewers of her placenta, in a broadcast from the bed she is currently confined to on doctor’s advice. “And it’s so weird because the baby is really, really healthy.

“He’s big,” she added “He’s probably… ” and then – realising her blunder – she says “oops!”, putting her hand over her mouth and grinning at the camera.