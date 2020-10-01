Chrissy Teigen’s baby loss announcement is a powerful reminder of an all-too common experience
- Lauren Geall
In choosing to share the heartbreaking news that she and her husband John Legend have lost their baby, Chrissy Teigen has shone a light on an experience which continues to affect so many women.
Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she has lost her baby after being admitted to hospital earlier this month. The model and cookbook writer shared the news on Instagram, saying herself and her husband John Legend were “in the kind of deep pain you only hear about” following the loss.
Alongside photos of herself and Legend in hospital, Teigen shared an emotional caption thanking her fans for the support they had been shown throughout her pregnancy, which had been affected by complications throughout.
“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.
“We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”
Teigen continued: “To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.
“Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you.
“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”
Friends and family of Teigen and Legend were quick to offer their love and support to the couple after the heartbreaking news was announced.
“We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always,” Gabrielle Union wrote.
“My heart breaks for you and John,” Paris Hilton added. “I am so sorry for you loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful.”
And Selma Blair responded: “I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through. I am so sorry. Your family. Love you. My deepest sympathies.”
Teigen confirmed her pregnancy at the beginning of August after tabloid speculation following her appearance in John Legend’s Wild music video. Since then, she has been open about the challenges she has faced throughout her pregnancy, including when she was placed on bed rest following bleeding.
In the past, Teigen has spoken openly about the heartbreak she and Legend have faced in trying to conceive for over nine years, and the IVF process which led to the birth of their two children, Luna and Miles. She has also advocated for greater awareness of infertility struggles.
Taking to Twitter to share another update with her fans, Teigen revealed that she and Legend had left hospital.
“Driving home for the hospital with no baby,” she wrote. “How can this be real.”
While Teigen had no obligation to share this heartbreaking and deeply personal experience with the world, it’s incredible to see someone in the spotlight speaking out about an experience which affects so many women.
Among women who know they’re pregnant, it’s estimated that 1 in 8 pregnancies will end in miscarriage, with 1 in 4 women experiencing at least one miscarriage during their reproductive lifetime. 1 in 100 women experience three or more miscarriages in a row, an experience called recurrent miscarriage.
Despite miscarriage being a heartbreakingly common experience, many women continue to deal with their loss in silence, and many deal with emotions including guilt, anger and shame.
With this in mind, it’s clear that Teigen’s words are something that will resonate with a lot of women. And in choosing to share her experience, she has shone a light on an experience which many women continue to suffer in silence, and potentially helped thousands of women to feel less alone.
For more information and support on dealing with miscarriage, including emotional support following a loss, you can check out the baby loss charity Tommy’s or visit the NHS website.
