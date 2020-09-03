Chrissy Teigen just summed up the emotional toll of internet trolling

We can usually always rely on Chrissy Teigen to find and tweet about the funny side of everything – even something as worrying as a coronavirus test.

When it comes to internet trolling, though, it seems the model, TV personality and author has taken the opportunity to highlight the serious side of things. Which is absolutely fair: the internet should, after all, be a place for people to share ideas and communicate with one another safely.

Trolls, however, have created a climate that causes more pain, and makes it unsafe to lead with vulnerability or stand out.