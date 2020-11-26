Reflecting on the couple’s decision to share photos of the miscarriage on social media, Legend added: “[Chrissy] felt like really, that one of the ways we could carry on Jack’s memory was taking pictures of that moment. I was worried, I was like ‘I don’t want to commemorate this pain’.

“But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage, is you don’t walk away with anything – you have this emptiness – and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember.”

He continued: “I didn’t know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people. And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I’m just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do that.”