Chrissy Teigen doesn’t care if people hate the photos she shared after miscarriage

Writing on her Medium account, Teigen details the heartache of losing a baby after being diagnosed with partial placenta abruption. She describes what it was like staying in a hospital for two days, knowing what was about to happen. The model recalls asking her mum and husband John Legend to take pictures, “no matter how uncomfortable it was”.

She explains: “He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”