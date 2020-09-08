Celebrity

Chrissy Teigen gets real about the pregnancy anxiety she’s experiencing

Hollie Richardson
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen just shared a video of her recent sonogram, captioning it with words that might bring reassurance to some pregnant fans.

Last month, Chrissy Teigen shared the news that she was pregnant. She shared an Instagram Live video of herself looking in the mirror, saying: “Look at this third baby shit. Oh my god.” 

In true Teigen style, she has since continued to share her pregnancy journey in a funny but frank way with fans. She has always chosen to talk openly about her previous IVF pregnancies, after all. 

The model and cookbook writer recently opened up about how she felt “scared shitless” after finding out she was pregnant, especially as she was about to undergo breast reduction surgery. 

And now, Teigen has just discussed the anxiety she experiences during the early stages of pregnancy.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday 7 September, Teigen shows fans a video of her sonogram, with daughter Luna keeping her company. In the caption, she talks about her anxiety over “bits of spotting or pain” that can happen in pregnancy.

“On weekends we freak out!” she writes in the caption.

“Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. 

“One day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! 

“But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. All is well.”

Although Teigen is under absolutely no obligation to share this part of her life with people, her honesty will no doubt bring some reassurance and comfort to anybody who is experiencing the same anxieties.

You can find more information on prenatal or antenatal anxiety on mental health charity Mind’s website. The NHS also has an online guide for you to refer to throughout a pregnancy.

Images: Getty

