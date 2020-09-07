This isn’t the first time Aguilera has spoken about the power of revisiting her old music – during her appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s chat show The Kelly Clarkson Show to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut album Christina Aguilera, the star explained how the topics she had explored in those older songs are still important to her.

“Authenticity is very important to me with my music,” she explained. “I always wanted to a be a truth-seeker, and I found that that was really important to my fans too, after Stripped, I really told my truth, and the sides to all women that we are.

“We shouldn’t be apologetic for our sexual side, for our vulnerable side, through being a fighter and overcoming obstacles, I think those were all messages that were really important to me and still are.”