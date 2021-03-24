Christina Hendricks’ home: why the Netflix star’s chic bathroom renovation has taken Instagram by storm
Prepare to fall in love with Christina Hendricks’ “pink champagne” bathroom design…
In Netflix’s Good Girls, Beth Boland is far too busy straddling her dual lives as a criminal mastermind and a mum-of-four to spend much time renovating her house.
Away from the cameras, though, Hollywood actor Christina Hendricks has – like so many of us in lockdown – spent some time revamping her home. Specifically, her quirky LA bathroom.
Taking to Instagram, Hendricks has shared a series of before-and-after photos of the redesign, revealing that the room was originally pretty dark owing to its black, red and white floral wallpaper and lack of natural light.
“I chose the navy flowered wallpaper and paint 10 years ago,” she explains, pointing out that it was the only thing that worked with the bathroom as it existed when she first bought the house.
Recently, Hendricks continues, she has found the “time to design my dream bathroom and it’s currently my favourite room in the house!”
Check it out:
As you can see from the pictures above, the actor has switched all the fixtures and fittings for brass ones, built in an all-new marble floor, and decorated the space with “antique mirrors and sconces.”
The biggest change, though, was the wallpaper: think a bold graphic print in shades of coral, cream, black, and millennial pink.
“This room deserves a pink champagne party,” Hendricks adds.
Fans, of course, have rushed to pile praise on Hendricks’ home renovation skills.
“Stunning!” reads one comment.
“Girl, you should moonlight as an interior designer!” adds another.
Another reads: “This is SO chic, I’m obsessed. LOVE IT!”
And still one more notes: “This is glamorous and original – like you!”
Below: watch the trailer for Good Girls season 4
Of course, fans of Hendricks will most likely be wondering when the fourth season of Good Girls will be coming to Netflix.
Well, the season premiere aired in America via NBC on Sunday 7 March, but there shouldn’t be too long to wait for avid viewers in the UK: the series usually drops on Netflix around the world a few months after the season finale.
It seems safe to predict, then, that Good Girls season four will become available on the streaming service from this summer at the earliest, or autumn at the latest.
Anyone else counting down the days?
For more interiors and DIY inspiration, be sure to check out our home renovation series.
