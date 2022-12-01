Music legends Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks pose for a portrait in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)
Stevie Nicks’ handwritten tribute to Christine McVie is an ode to lifelong friendship

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” writes Stevie Nicks of Christine McVie’s sad passing. 

Stevie Nicks is, like so many of us, mourning the loss of her best friend and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, who died on Wednesday 30 November following a short illness. She was 79.

Sharing a handwritten note to social media, Nicks wrote: “A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night.”

Nicks continued emotionally: “I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.”

That song, she explained, was Haim’s Hallelujah, which grieves the death of a close friend.

“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words some day.”

Christine McVie (L) and Stevie Nicks of music group Fleetwood Mac perform onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)
Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks perform onstage together during MusiCares Person of the Year in 2018.

Nicks then shared some of the most poignant lyrics from the song, making sure to credit Haim as she did so.

“I had a best friend but she has come to pass

One I wish I could see now

You always remind me that memories will last

These arms reach out

You were there to protect me like a shield

Long hair running with me through the field

Everywhere you’ve been with me all along.”

“See you on the other side, my love,” Nicks added. “Don’t forget me.”

McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, quickly became one of the band’s most prolific songwriters, penning hits like Everywhere, You Make Loving Fun, Oh Daddy, Don’t Stop, and Little Lies.

As such, she was among the eight members of the band who were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

In a joint statement, the members of Fleetwood Mac memorialised McVie as “truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure.”

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” they shared.

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

Mick Fleetwood, meanwhile, shared his own statement on social media, writing: “This is a day where my dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight, and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that Song Bird… reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us.”

McVie’s “peaceful” passing was confirmed via a statement from the celebrated musician’s family, which reassured fans: “She was in the company of her family.”

They added: “We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally.”

Images: Getty

