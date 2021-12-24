How our favourite celebrities are spending Christmas 2021: from glitzy house decorations to glamorous festive outfits
A Celebrity Christmas is always something to behold. From glamourous decorations to the festive outfits of dreams, these are the best Instagram posts to give you a peek at what the holidays look like for the rich and famous.
The rich and famous certainly know how to party — with decadent decor to amazing attire, celebrities often do it best. And how else would we normal people spend our time if not to aimlessly pour over their beautiful lives on Instagram while watching Christmas specials or arguing over festive selection boxes?
Though coronavirus has certainly done its best to halt usual celebrations over the festive period – a special heartfelt shout out to those spending Christmas alone or feeling particularly robbed of a good time – but our favourite famous faces are making the best of what we do have to celebrate.
The usual over the top glitz and glamour is slightly subdued over on the ‘gram this year, but no complaints here at being able to contently scroll through family selfies, suggestions of ways to donate to charities over Christmas, and some good old fashioned festive dress-up.
Allow us to share the best of Celebrity Christmas-gram so far…
Mariah Carey
Lizzo
Fearne Cotton
Tracee Ellis Ross
Reese Witherspoon
Kerry Washington
Jennifer Aniston
Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Paris Hilton
P!nk
Aisling Bea
Annie Mac
Julianne Moore
Amber Heard
Lead image: Apple TV+