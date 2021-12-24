Apple TV's Mariah Carey Christmas special
How our favourite celebrities are spending Christmas 2021: from glitzy house decorations to glamorous festive outfits

A Celebrity Christmas is always something to behold. From glamourous decorations to the festive outfits of dreams, these are the best Instagram posts to give you a peek at what the holidays look like for the rich and famous.

The rich and famous certainly know how to party — with decadent decor to amazing attire, celebrities often do it best. And how else would we normal people spend our time if not to aimlessly pour over their beautiful lives on Instagram while watching Christmas specials or arguing over festive selection boxes?

Though coronavirus has certainly done its best to halt usual celebrations over the festive period – a special heartfelt shout out to those spending Christmas alone or feeling particularly robbed of a good time – but our favourite famous faces are making the best of what we do have to celebrate. 

The usual over the top glitz and glamour is slightly subdued over on the ‘gram this year, but no complaints here at being able to contently scroll through family selfies, suggestions of ways to donate to charities over Christmas, and some good old fashioned festive dress-up

Allow us to share the best of Celebrity Christmas-gram so far…

  • Mariah Carey

    Was there ever any doubt that the queen of Christmas herself would bring the festive vibes? 

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo has long been the gift that keeps on giving. 

  • Fearne Cotton

    Some thoughtful and heartfelt words from the wonderful Fearne Cotton. 

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

    A beloved throwback to one of Tracee Ellis-Ross’s most memorable characters. Bonus points to anyone who can tell us what happened after this scene. 

  • Reese Witherspoon

    Don’t you just love it when celebrities remind you that they’re actually friends with other celebrities? Pick up the phone, Laura. 

  • Kerry Washington

    Please can someone make a petition for Kerry Washington to do a cook-along series? 

  • Jennifer Aniston

    Yes, Jen is showing off a product here, but look how gorgeous that fire place is. 

  • Sophie Ellis-Bextor

    If there’s someone who knows how to throw a party, its this woman right here. 

  • Paris Hilton

    Well, what else would you expect from Paris Hilton’s Instagram at this time of year?  

  • P!nk

    So much appreciation for this throwback to the Christmas videos that circulated a couple of years ago. A simpler time. Let’s make like P!nk and bring that back.  

  • Aisling Bea

    Aisling is proof that even if you’re not a Christmas person, you can still get into the ‘spirit’ of the season. (See what we did there?)

  • Annie Mac

    Annie Mac, always there to provide a soundtrack to quite literally any occassion. 

  • Julianne Moore

    If you’d never considered taking your puppy to meet Santa, here’s something to convince to you do it next year.

  • Amber Heard

    Huge props for finding such a full and tall tree. 

Lead image: Apple TV+

