The rich and famous certainly know how to party — with decadent decor to amazing attire, celebrities often do it best. And how else would we normal people spend our time if not to aimlessly pour over their beautiful lives on Instagram while watching Christmas specials or arguing over festive selection boxes?

Though coronavirus has certainly done its best to halt usual celebrations over the festive period – a special heartfelt shout out to those spending Christmas alone or feeling particularly robbed of a good time – but our favourite famous faces are making the best of what we do have to celebrate.