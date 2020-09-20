Claudia Winkleman says she’s always “waiting” to be replaced on Strictly for this relatable reason

In 2020, you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who hadn’t dealt with imposter syndrome at some point throughout her career.

While imposter syndrome is something that anyone can experience, it disproportionately affects women; a 2018 study found that men are 18% less likely to experience imposter syndrome than women.

Characterised by feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy when it comes to one’s own achievements, imposter syndrome can make you feel like you don’t deserve your success or that you’re a fraud who is waiting to be ‘found out’ and replaced.