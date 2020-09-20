Claudia Winkleman says she’s always “waiting” to be replaced on Strictly for this relatable reason
- Lauren Geall
Published
Claudia Winkleman says her imposter syndrome makes her constantly worried about being replaced or fired from her hosting role on Strictly Come Dancing.
In 2020, you’d be hard-pressed to find a woman who hadn’t dealt with imposter syndrome at some point throughout her career.
While imposter syndrome is something that anyone can experience, it disproportionately affects women; a 2018 study found that men are 18% less likely to experience imposter syndrome than women.
Characterised by feelings of self-doubt and inadequacy when it comes to one’s own achievements, imposter syndrome can make you feel like you don’t deserve your success or that you’re a fraud who is waiting to be ‘found out’ and replaced.
And the strange thing about imposter syndrome is that it can affect anyone at any stage in their career – even women who have experienced plenty of success.
Former Stylist guest editor and Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman is one of those women.
Despite the fact that she’s a national treasure and has had a long, illustrious career, Winkleman says she continues to deal with imposter syndrome – and is constantly worried about being dropped and replaced from her co-host role.
“I’m waiting for somebody to tap me on the shoulder and go, ‘Oh, sorry, we’ve got this all wrong – you are not allowed to go in again, we’ve got Rylan [Clark-Neal] instead,’” she told Mail Online.
But despite the fact that her imposter syndrome leaves her feeling worried about the security of her career, Winkleman says she’s “incredibly grateful” for it – and her reasoning makes a lot of sense.
“I don’t think [my imposter syndrome]’s a bad thing,” she said. “Imposter syndrome is incredibly useful. “We’ve both met people who are like, ‘I was born to do this, get out of my way.’ I don’t want to be that person.”
She continued: “Feeling ‘don’t throw up’ grateful and slightly surprised I think is a good thing. It keeps you on your toes.”
While it’s important to note that imposter syndrome is a very real and detrimental experience for many women, it’s interesting to hear Winkleman’s thoughts on how her imposter syndrome has helped her to remain grateful and appreciative of her success.
Most of all, however, Winkleman’s words are a reminder that, no matter what stage we reach in our careers, it’s normal to doubt ourselves and our achievements – but that doesn’t mean we should let those thoughts stand in the way of pursuing our goals.
Images: Getty