They hold your hand when your child is going in for an operation, they hold your hand when the surgeon says there’s bad news, they hold your hand when the doctor says the medication isn’t working.

They clean down the bed after an accident and don’t comment, they will help you out of bed when a shower is the best thing for you. They’ll bring in an audiobook CD if they think it’ll help the pain and they’re happy to listen to the same trauma, the same “how did this happen?” over and over and over again. They’ll wait an extra half an hour at the end of the day so they can see your test results, they’ll make you laugh when it’s time for the foul-tasting medicine, they’ll sing ‘Let It Go’ during the barrage of injections and they’ll feel uncomfortable when you offer thanks.

They’ll tell you that it’ll be OK when you know deep down it won’t and they’ll clear up your sick when you can’t make it to the bathroom. They’ll hang fairy lights when your daughter asks for them and they’ll bring tuna sandwiches from the canteen at odd times of day. They’ll get fresh water for a vase and they’ll quell the rising panic. They’ll walk to the operating theatre and will name the special anaesthetic helping teddy and they’ll make sure they tell you when she wakes up.