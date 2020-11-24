Claudia Winkleman fans, we’ve got some exciting news that will brighten up your weekends

“Thrilled. Terrified. Enormous shoes to fill. Send socks,” she wrote. “I’m not often speechless but the chance to be with the wonderful Radio 2 listeners every Saturday has left me, quite frankly, gobsmacked.”

In an official statement, she added: “I hope my voice comes back in time for the first show as I can no longer simply rely on a fake tan and a fringe. There’s nobody I’d rather be with at the weekend, it’s a privilege and an honour.”

Norton congratulated Winkleman, tweeting: “Congratulations Claudia Winkleman, you’ll love it! Welcome to BBC Radio 2 Saturday mornings!”