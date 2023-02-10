Cohen is, in many ways, a comedian primed for the internet age. “I cannot imagine life without it, for better or worse,” she says on our call. While her community swelled during the pandemic – mainly owing to social media – Cohen’s career trajectory has been climbing since 2016, around the time she first began developing last year’s Netflix special, The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous (she won the coveted best newcomer award when she performed it at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019; the special’s release date was a casualty of the pandemic). This month, however, marked her first London show as part of a wider UK tour, and her biggest gig to date. “The new show [titled Come For Me] is horny and sexual, it’s literal and post-pandemic; I don’t fear death, so it’s like, ‘Come for me, bitch,’” she says.

An appearance on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown earlier this year initiated her into mainstream British TV, where she performed a song about saving herself for marriage – and then realising she could get hit by a bus – and a poem from her 2021 book, God I Feel Modern Tonight: Poems From A Gal About Town. Meanwhile Seek Treatment – the podcast she’s presented with Hacks writer Pat Regan since 2018 about, as its tagline suggests, “boys, sex, fucking, dating and love”, is a cult hit. As is the agony aunt column she pens for W Magazine. In short, Cohen has emerged from the pandemic booked and busy.

Her IRL comedy, however, is distinct from the short clips you might see populating her Instagram feed. Poetry, as well as songs in the style of big cabaret numbers, are a core part of her performances, which marry narcissism and self-deprecation as a fun, flirty brand of satire. An exaggerated version of her real self on stage, Cohen’s newer work takes an unflinching look at her life, aged 31 and in a stable relationship. “It’s really about figuring out how to enter this new chapter of my life, and who I want to be,” she says. “Also, there are a lot of things I didn’t have together in my 20s that I have now, so why am I still filled with existential dread?”