Dame Kelly Holmes says she was “petrified” to come out in emotional new interview

Dame Kelly Holmes has opened up about her “fear” and “excitement” around coming out after announcing she is gay.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday Mirror, the legendary athlete said she was “nervous” about sharing her sexuality with the world – but said her decision to speak was about “getting rid” of her fear.

“I needed to do this now, for me,” she explained. “It was my decision. I’m nervous about saying it. I feel like I’m going to explode with excitement. Sometimes, I cry with relief. The moment this comes out, I’m essentially getting rid of that fear.”