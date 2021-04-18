On Friday, the world was shocked by the news that Helen McCrory – a brilliant actor and individual known for her roles in Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter and The Queen – had died aged 52 from cancer.

Within minutes of her death being confirmed by her husband, the actor Damian Lewis, on Twitter, tributes for the actor were pouring in, with celebrities and fans alike taking the time to reflect on McCrory’s incredible career – both in terms of the roles she played and the charitable work she did alongside her acting.