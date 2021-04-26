Daniel Kaluuya may have taken home the Oscar for best supporting actor, thanks to his stellar performance as Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in Judas And The Black Messiah, but everyone on Twitter has basically agreed that his mum stole the show.

“I’d like to thank my mum,” he said, stepping up to the stage in Los Angeles’ Union Station.

“Thank you so much for pouring into me. You gave me everything. You gave me your factory settings so I can stand at my fullest height.”