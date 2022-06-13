Demi Lovato just revealed the inspiring reason why they’re no longer “California sober”

Demi Lovato isn’t one to shy away from difficult conversations. From their experiences with bipolar disorder to their struggles with addiction, the singer, songwriter and actor has repeatedly used their platform to speak out about the challenges they’ve faced throughout their life.

And now, in the run-up to the release of their eighth studio album, Lovato has opened up about their challenges once again – this time, in regard to their return to rehab at the end of last year.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to mark the release of their album’s first single, Skin Of My Teeth, Lovato revealed the upcoming album had been made while they were “clean and sober”, thanks to a decision they made while in treatment.