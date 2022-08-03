Demi Lovato has opened up about her decision to use ‘she/her’ pronouns alongside ‘they/them’ about two months since updating her pronouns on Instagram.

Speaking during an interview on the Spout podcast, Lovato – who came out as non-binary in May last year – said their decision to re-adopt feminine pronouns reflected the fluidity of their gender identity, which has changed over the course of the last year.

“For me, I’m such a fluid person when it comes to my gender, my sexuality, my music, my creativity,” she told the podcast’s host Tamara Dhia.