It’s now a PR move for celebrities to present themselves as flawed, imperfect, normal human beings – all things that can boost their likeability – and social media likes. But Dr Longstaff thinks it’s something that’s been hiding in plain sight for some time. “If we were to go back 60 or 70 years, the last thing a celebrity or an agent or a publicist would want was to have Marilyn Monroe sitting there without make-up on talking about her insecurities, whereas now it would be like, yeah, exactly.”

Perhaps, then, a bit of normality – because it’s closer to our reality – has more capital than lives that are seemingly out of reach. In that way, Stacey Solomon’s DIY crafts or Michael Barrymore getting bored and going to Westfield could be a more attractive viewing prospect than, say, Madonna posting about having dinner with Amy Schumer. Some celebrities’ attempts to come across as relatable have inevitably backfired: Chrissy Teigen telling her followers how she accidentally spent $13,000 on a bottle of wine or Gwyneth Paltrow doing the food stamp challenge and spending her budget on limes and herbs.

So, does this mean we no longer want our stars to really feel like stars? “The beautiful woman, the handsome man – these things still abound in culture,” says Dr Longstaff. “But alongside that, there’s more space than ever for people who do not conform to those expectations or normalities.”

Similarly, as wealth hoarding is increasingly held to account and beauty standards are challenged more frequently, our expectations of the celebrity archetype are evolving. It’s likely one of the reasons that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, haven’t attained the sort of fawning adoration two children of stars might’ve done in the 90s, for example. We want fresh perspectives and unfiltered realness explored in new ways – all things Julia Fox does well on her platform, where she discusses things like ageism, gun control and rape statistics, as well as Hollywood gossip.

Ultimately, it points towards a new future for how celebrities market themselves – and relatability can, cynically, be looked at as just another PR strategy. It’s possible, then, you’ll see more famous faces shitposting memes, putting up blurry selfies or oversharing on video, in order to feel just like us. Keep that in mind next time you see Kim Kardashian posting on TikTok.