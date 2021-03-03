Dolly Parton just marked her vaccination in the most on-brand way
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate…”
Dolly Parton just got a dose of her own medicine, literally.
Last April, Parton responded to the coronavirus outbreak by donating $1million (around £807,086) to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation to help fund research into Covid-19. A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage trial of the Moderna vaccine.
In November, it was confirmed that the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19. Now, Parton has received her first dose of that very vaccine she helped to fund.
The iconic singer/songwriter shared the moment she was vaccinated on her social media channels. “Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine,” she captioned a photograph of her friend Dr Naji Abumrad giving her the jab.
(It’s also worth noting that Parton looks her usual glitzy and glamorous self, wearing a sparkly top, smoky eye make-up and statement jewellery.)
And, being the legend that she is, Parton went one step further in marking her vaccination day by recording a video message for fans.
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” Parton sang to the tune of her hit song Jolene.
“Cos once you dead then that’s a bit too late,” she continued before explaining that, while she’s just “trying to be funny”, she’s also very serious about her message.
Last month Parton told the Associated Press she wanted to wait until vaccines were more widely available because “I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line”.
Now that vaccine supply has increased in the US, Parton said she “wanted to encourage everybody” to get theirs. She added: “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot.”
No wonder her message has gone viral on Twitter and Instagram, with many people declaring their love and support for the star.
But would you expect anything less from Parton?
Images: Getty