Dolly Parton just got a dose of her own medicine, literally.

Last April, Parton responded to the coronavirus outbreak by donating $1million (around £807,086) to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology and Inflammation to help fund research into Covid-19. A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage trial of the Moderna vaccine.

In November, it was confirmed that the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19. Now, Parton has received her first dose of that very vaccine she helped to fund.