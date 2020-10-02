Donald Trump tests positive for Covid-19: Jameela Jamil’s response to the president’s diagnosis says it all
- Kayleigh Dray
Please keep Jameela Jamil’s comments in mind when talking and tweeting about President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus test.
In case you hadn’t noticed by now, Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.
The president’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, released a statement on Thursday (1 October) about Trump and the first lady’s condition, noting that they are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”
“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” he added.
It wasn’t long before Trump, aged 74 and therefore in a high-risk group, took to Twitter to reiterate the fact that he and his wife are now self-isolating.
“We will get through this together,” he stressed.
The president’s quarantine means that campaign rallies are off and that the next presidential debate, in two weeks, is in question.
Over on Twitter, some rushed to point out that Trump has mostly spurned mask-wearing and social distancing, and that he recently belittled Democratic opponent Joe Biden for frequently wearing masks and not having campaign rallies that matched his own in size.
Others, meanwhile, wondered aloud how the president’s enforced quarantine will impact the ongoing presidential campaign.
However, as is so often the way with social media, the majority of people seemed to fall into one of two camps: those sharing memes and jokes about Trump’s condition, and those sharing “thoughts and prayers” for him and Melania.
Cutting through the noise, though, was Jameela Jamil’s response.
“Well. Nobody is talking about his taxes anymore…” the actor and activist tweeted.
“Nobody is talking about his taxes or his white supremacy slip.”
Powerfully, she added: “Don’t, even for a second, take your eyes off his taxes, his Proud Boys signal, his refusal to denounce white supremacy, or the replacement of RBG which threatens reproductive rights.”
Amen to that, because Jamil is 100% correct. Indeed, all it takes is one quick google of Donald Trump’s name to see that previous articles have been buried under a slew of “Trump has Covid-19” headlines.
This may not sound like a big deal. However, it does mean that it’s far harder to read up on the president’s controversial decision to nominate Amy Coney Barrett, a woman who has voted twice in favour of abortion restrictions, as a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Likewise, his recent refusal to explicitly condemn far-right groups.
And let’s not forget the widespread criticism over his disruptive tactics during the first “dumpster fire” of a presidential debate, either.
All of these are vital political stories. Despite this, though, they have become almost impossible to find amid the steady stream of reports concerned with Trump’s health and wellbeing.
In the run-up to November’s election, we can’t allow the news cycle to drown out the facts. Because, as one social media user noted, the people of the USA are absolutely capable of both hoping for Trump’s recovery and remaining politically engaged, too.
With that in mind, then, is it any wonder Jamil’s insightful tweet has been shared well over 4,000 times and counting?
