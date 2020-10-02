In case you hadn’t noticed by now, Donald and Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

The president’s physician, Dr Sean Conley, released a statement on Thursday (1 October) about Trump and the first lady’s condition, noting that they are “both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments,” he added.