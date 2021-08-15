Dr Zoe Williams has spoken out about what it’s like to be on the receiving end of microaggressions after Eamonn Holmes was criticised for comments he made about her hair last week.

While Holmes was quick to apologise for his remarks – in which he said he compared Dr Williams’ afro hair to an alpaca and said he would like to “pet” her – the incident has triggered plenty of conversation online, with many Black and mixed-race women speaking out about their experiences with hair-related microaggressions in response.

And now, in a new Instagram post, Dr Williams has shared her perspective, saying the interaction has “opened the door” to a conversation that “needs to be had”.