Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake powerfully reveals how he makes imposter syndrome work for him
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
“Even if I do a good job I always wonder if I could have done better,” Drake explained at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
Drake has been named the Artist of the Decade at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, an honour that has seemingly caught the musician off guard.
Taking to the stage with his young son Adonis, Drake accepted his gong before stepping up to the podium to explain that he has struggled with imposter syndrome throughout his career. But, rather than allow that nagging voice of self-doubt to hold him back, he has urged himself forwards in order to prove it wrong.
“Even if I do a good job I always wonder if I could have done better,” Drake explained, adding that he “rarely celebrates anything.”
As his son sobbed alongside him, he continued: “For anyone who’s watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer.
“It’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”
Watch Drake’s Billboard Music Awards speech in full below:
The musician finished simply: “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ‘cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself.”
And Drake’s attitude to imposter syndrome – of acknowledging it, but refusing to let it hold you back – is a good one to follow, according to motivational speaker Denise Richardson.
“It’s really important to take 100% responsibility for making change in your life because you’re the only one who can do it,” she explained to Stylist. “You can have all the coaching and mentoring and read all the magazines and self-help books on the planet, but if you don’t take responsibility for overcoming your own fear, you’re never going to change.
“You have to give yourself permission to step into your full potential.”
Images: Getty