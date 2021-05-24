The musician finished simply: “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ‘cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself.”

And Drake’s attitude to imposter syndrome – of acknowledging it, but refusing to let it hold you back – is a good one to follow, according to motivational speaker Denise Richardson.

“It’s really important to take 100% responsibility for making change in your life because you’re the only one who can do it,” she explained to Stylist. “You can have all the coaching and mentoring and read all the magazines and self-help books on the planet, but if you don’t take responsibility for overcoming your own fear, you’re never going to change.

“You have to give yourself permission to step into your full potential.”