Celebrity

Billboard Music Awards 2021: Drake powerfully reveals how he makes imposter syndrome work for him

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Billboard Awards 2021: (3rd from L) Future the Prince, Drake, Adonis Graham, CJ Gibson, and guest join Drake (C) onstage as he accepts the Artist of the Decade Award for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

“Even if I do a good job I always wonder if I could have done better,” Drake explained at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.  

Drake has been named the Artist of the Decade at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, an honour that has seemingly caught the musician off guard.

Taking to the stage with his young son Adonis, Drake accepted his gong before stepping up to the podium to explain that he has struggled with imposter syndrome throughout his career. But, rather than allow that nagging voice of self-doubt to hold him back, he has urged himself forwards in order to prove it wrong.

You may also like

Imposter syndrome and self-doubt: how to stop ‘career fear’ holding you back at work

“Even if I do a good job I always wonder if I could have done better,” Drake explained, adding that he “rarely celebrates anything.”

As his son sobbed alongside him, he continued: “For anyone who’s watching this that’s wondering how this happened, you know that’s really the answer.

“It’s being so unsure of how you’re getting it done that you just kind of keep going in the hopes of figuring out the formula.”

Watch Drake’s Billboard Music Awards speech in full below:

The musician finished simply: “I didn’t really write a grandiose speech about how to make it work or what it took, ‘cause you know, to be really honest with you I don’t quite understand it myself.”

And Drake’s attitude to imposter syndrome – of acknowledging it, but refusing to let it hold you back – is a good one to follow, according to motivational speaker Denise Richardson.

“It’s really important to take 100% responsibility for making change in your life because you’re the only one who can do it,” she explained to Stylist. “You can have all the coaching and mentoring and read all the magazines and self-help books on the planet, but if you don’t take responsibility for overcoming your own fear, you’re never going to change.

“You have to give yourself permission to step into your full potential.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Careers

How to stop ‘career fear’ from holding you back at work

Ready to make a change?

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Celebrity

Little Mix just gave us an IRL Mean Girls moment at the Brits, and we’re inspired

The band just made history for women everywhere, and they made sure to mark the occasion with a totally #girlpower moment.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Podcasts

Sheridan Smith just nailed what imposter syndrome feels like for so many of us

“I really just had no confidence at all on that job...”

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Careers

Have your confidence levels taken a blow while WFH? Here’s how to get it back on track

We asked an expert for their top tips.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

Drake tells man who groped women: "I’m gonna come out there and f*** you up"

"If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f*** you up"

Posted by
Megan Murray
Published