There’s no doubt about it, breakups are tough. In fact, the impact of heartache is such that it can affect us physically – triggering a range of physiological symptoms related to the body’s stress response.

So all credit to Drew Barrymore, who pulled no punches in recalling the visceral pain of her divorce from fellow actor Will Kopelman recently.

The couple were married for four years at the time of their split in 2016, and have two young daughters, Olive and Frankie, together.