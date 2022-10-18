Drew Barrymore just made a very important distinction between love and sex

If the pop culture history books have taught us anything, it’s that being a woman in the public eye will almost certainly involve certain people having a frustrating obsession with your sexuality, who you’re having sex with and what you have to say on both of those subjects.

For Drew Barrymore, that means a passing comment on her talk show last month evolved into a wider narrative about how she supposedly ‘hates’ sex.

Barrymore was talking about Andrew Garfield’s decision to abstain from sex for six months to prepare for his role as a priest in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence, when she remarked that, to her, that doesn’t feel like a particularly long time.