Drew Barrymore just made a very important distinction between love and sex
- Posted by
- Amy Davidson
- Published
Drew Barrymore has responded to an assumption that she ‘hates sex’ with a personal essay calling for a different perspective on love.
If the pop culture history books have taught us anything, it’s that being a woman in the public eye will almost certainly involve certain people having a frustrating obsession with your sexuality, who you’re having sex with and what you have to say on both of those subjects.
For Drew Barrymore, that means a passing comment on her talk show last month evolved into a wider narrative about how she supposedly ‘hates’ sex.
Barrymore was talking about Andrew Garfield’s decision to abstain from sex for six months to prepare for his role as a priest in Martin Scorsese’s 2016 film Silence, when she remarked that, to her, that doesn’t feel like a particularly long time.
No big deal, right? Wrong. What followed were sensationalist headlines reeling at Barrymore’s newly (and falsely) interpreted aversion to sex – something that the actor has now addressed in a new blog post titled Rebels Who Love.
Barrymore explains that she was at a workout class when a woman told her: “You look just like Drew Barrymore except for you look like you have mental wellness and besides …she hates sex!”
After the initial bafflement, she discovered that the woman was referring to the comment she made about Garfield’s six-month sexless stint. “I love this actor,” she writes. “For him, that must have been challenging. I see that now. And I’m sure that there was one point in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but I’m on the other side of that now.”
Throughout the blog, Barrymore goes on to reflect on her childhood and the influence of not having “role model parents”, which she believes led her to interact with people in a grown-up way and seek out things like “pleasure”, “validation” and “fun”.
“However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious,” she writes. “I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while.”
And there’s one key epiphany Barrymore settled on with the help of her therapist.
“He said, ‘Sex is not love! It is the expression of love.’ I have searched my whole life to have words like that to help me understand the difference and now, thanks to him, I do.”
She explains that since separating from her ex-husband in 2016 and “entering life as a single mom”, she hasn’t been able to have an intimate relationship. Instead, she writes that she has poured her energy into the best way to raise her daughters in a world of conflicting and often troubling messages towards women.
While Barrymore doesn’t rule out the possibility of a relationship in the future and makes it clear that she’s all for people making their own choices when it comes to love and sex, she also makes the point that, for her, she doesn’t need sex or to “engage with people on that level”.
Her distinction lies in having a life full of love, including self-love, which isn’t reliant on sex, nuclear family dynamics or doing things that make her feel bad about herself.
The actor also thanks Billie Eilish for her comments on “how young girls should filter the images and messages of the current state of sex in this modern world” before ending her blog with a call for people “to be passionate and protective in the fact that we all deserve love! and we should all give love! but love and sex are simply not the same thing”.
In a society where above all else, love is still mainly filed under sex, heterosexuality and a pretty rigid set of expectations, Barrymore’s call for us to see a distinction is an important point in a wider discussion we should all be having.
Images: Getty