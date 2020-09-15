The world is obsessed with Drew Barrymore, and for good reason.

On top of being a talented actor and all-around good egg, she’s also not afraid to be honest about the struggles she’s faced and share the lessons she’s learnt with her fans; from the importance of knowing your value to navigating the pressures to be perfect on social media. And on top of all that, she’s just really bloody funny.

With all of this considered, it’s safe to say we were extremely excited to see Barrymore take on her latest venture – her very own daytime TV talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show. And if the first episode – which aired yesterday – is anything to go by, we’ve got plenty to look forward to.