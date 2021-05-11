Much like Little Mix before her, Dua Lipa delivered a seriously powerful speech after winning Best Female Artist at the 2021 Brit Awards.

“I think this is such an incredible initiative, to give another part of your award to someone,” she said, referencing the girl band’s decision to dedicate their accolade to the female pop groups that came before them.

“And I’ve chosen that my Best British Female of the year is Dame Elizabeth Anionwu.”