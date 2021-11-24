It’s described as “a witty and considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives and conversations you won’t hear, see, or read everywhere else. There will be powerful articles from the world’s most compelling voices alongside savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud features and left-of-center recommendations that will include late-night gnoshes, little-known hotspots, up-and-coming artists, grassroots activists and the sorts of travel tips only an extensively travelled international pop star could offer.”

Lipa announced the news on Twitter, along with a two-minute video explaining the concept behind the platform and what she hopes to achieve with it.

“I’ve been wanting to tell you about this for the longest time, and now that it’s ready I hope you’ll let me guide you through some of my favourite things I’ve discovered around the world over the years,” read the caption.

“Service95 is a free weekly newsletter that will cover everything from little-known hotspots to up-and-coming artists and travel tips. Service95 will serve up a considered curation of lists, recommendations, stories, information, thoughts, perspectives, and conversations you won’t hear, see, or read anywhere else.

“Powerful articles from the world’s most compelling voices will live alongside savvy social commentary, laugh-out-loud feature-writing, and left-of-center recommendations for anything from late-night snacks to the best in-flight music for long-haul trips. We’ll also be sharing the important work of activists bringing to light causes and complex world issues we should all be talking about.

“I honestly can’t wait to share the first one with you!” she added.