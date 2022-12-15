Ellen Pompeo shared the unexpected lesson she learned from standing up for herself
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
Speaking during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo shared what happened after she fought for equal pay on set.
In 2018, Ellen Pompeo went viral. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the Grey’s Anatomy star – who had been playing the lead role on the show for over 13 years – spoke openly about how she’d fought for equal pay on the set of the long-running medical drama, where she later found out her co-star Patrick Dempsey was earning more than she was.
Flash forward four years later, and Pompeo is now making her departure from the show, having become the highest-paid actress on TV and inspiring countless other women to fight for what they deserve.
But despite how celebrated Pompeo’s THR interview became, it turns out not everyone around her was so supportive of her fight.
Speaking during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week, Pompeo revealed that, while many people in the industry reached out to show their support for her fight, those closest to her remained silent.
“So many people not in my inner circle reached out to me and said, ‘This is amazing’ – I mean, icons,” Pompeo explained. “But the people directly around me were quiet as a mouse on set that day. You could have heard a pin drop.”
While it’s frustrating to hear how few people in Pompeo’s circle stood up to join her in her fight, the Grey’s star said her experience taught her a valuable lesson.
“When your life does change, when you are courageous and fearless and speak out, don’t expect everybody to stand up and cheer for you, because they don’t. And I thought that was really interesting, and a life lesson, and I’ve never forgotten it.”
Pompeo’s fight to get paid her worth may have been on a much larger stage, but the lesson she learned in the process is a valuable one for all of us.
Standing up for what’s right may prove divisive, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it – and you shouldn’t let those around you stand in the way of fighting for what you deserve.
Image: Getty