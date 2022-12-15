While it’s frustrating to hear how few people in Pompeo’s circle stood up to join her in her fight, the Grey’s star said her experience taught her a valuable lesson.

“When your life does change, when you are courageous and fearless and speak out, don’t expect everybody to stand up and cheer for you, because they don’t. And I thought that was really interesting, and a life lesson, and I’ve never forgotten it.”

Pompeo’s fight to get paid her worth may have been on a much larger stage, but the lesson she learned in the process is a valuable one for all of us.

Standing up for what’s right may prove divisive, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it – and you shouldn’t let those around you stand in the way of fighting for what you deserve.