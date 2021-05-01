Elliot Page opens up about the joy of being trans in a powerful new Oprah interview

“For me, in this time we’re in right now and especially with this horrible backlash we’re seeing towards trans people, particularly trans youth, it really felt imperative to do so,” he continued, referencing the new wave of Republican legalisation which seeks to prohibit transgender youth from accessing healthcare and participating in school sports.

“The reality of the healthcare is its supported by medical institutions and it saves lives. If you are going to [ban it], and if you are going to ban trans people from sports, children will die,” he added. “It’s that simple.”

Page, who has been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights, also opened up about the “life-changing, life-saving” experience of top surgery, detailing the happiness he now finds in moments of normalcy.

“Getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘there I am’. And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked, I’m not having all these little moments that used to be…

“Just being in a t-shirt. It’s being able to touch my chest and feel comfortable in my body for the, probably the first time. Tears of joy.”