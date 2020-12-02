And, unfortunately, Elliot is right when he says that “the statistics are staggering.” Trans people across the world face high levels of abuse and discrimination, and Elliot points out that, in the US alone, 40 transgender people were murdered in 2020, “the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women,” and that “40% of trans adults report attempting suicide.”

As a result, he – like many other trans people – is “scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the “jokes” and of violence,” a fear that is likely amplified by being in the public eye.

But, while the bigger picture is bleak, it is also true that, in many areas, progress is slowly being made. For this, Elliot rightly commends those in the trans community who work tirelessly “to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.”

His announcement has been warmly received by fans, celebrities and transgender icons alike, with many taking to their own social media accounts to wish him well. One such icon is Raquel Willis, a writer, editor and transgender activist, who replied to his tweet to thank him for “the gift of [his] truth.”