Emily Ratajkowski addresses the leaked allegations of assault against Robin Thicke for the first time
Appearing on the cover of this week’s Stylist magazine, Emily Ratajkowski speaks to author Terri White about the emotional toll that came with the overnight fame of Robin Thicke’s music video for Blurred Lines. Following leaked extracts from her new book My Body circulating recently, Ratajkowski also discusses how it feels to see those allegations of sexual assault made in her book in the headlines.
Last month, a newspaper leaked an extract from Emily Ratajkowski’s new book, My Body. In the extract, she discusses being assaulted by Robin Thicke on the set of his music video for Blurred Lines – a song that has long been criticised for its controversial trivialisation of sexual consent.
For the first time since the extract was leaked and news of sexual assault allegations circulated the internet, Ratajkowski has spoken exclusively to Stylist about her experience on the set of the video that was released in 2013, and how she navigated the resulting fame and trauma in the years since.
In the interview - which you’ll find in the new downloadable issue of Stylist magazine published tomorrow - she says she is still in the process of recognising what Robin Thicke did as ‘assault’, before detailing how she reflects on him personally now.
She explains: “I mean, Robin Thicke I’m sure is also a wonderful father. You know, I don’t know him but I’m sure he’s a good person in some ways, but also, in that particular moment, he felt like he had power over my body that he didn’t have and was able to do something that was disrespectful.”
Ratajkowski goes on to explain that we need to change whatever allows him to think his actions are “not a big deal”, rather than just concluding that “Oh, he’s a bad guy now.”
What she makes very clear is the desperate need for prevention. She says there needs to be a shift in culture because currently, “men are afraid of being cancelled, but they’re not afraid of hurting someone.”
To make that shift, Ratajkowski believes there’s power in continuing to tell our stories but also, in how we react to them. “Instead of just saying ‘Oh, that person is bad’ understanding that it’s pretty complicated.”
In the interview, Ratajkowski says that seeing the news about accusing Robin Thicke of sexual assault over the last few weeks “makes me bristle”.
“I feel like those words have such weight to them in this era. And there isn’t a lot of nuance allowed,” Ratajkowski adds.
“But I do remember what the experience felt like in that moment. And how embarrassing it was for me. That part of it, I just… I don’t know, I guess that’s the thing that led me down the path of writing about it and processing it.”
Ratajkowski also tells Stylist about how complex it has been navigating the idea of female empowerment - specifically the complexity of finding power in your looks, what you wear and how you present your body. “All of a sudden, every single thing that had ever made me feel validated and good about myself was questioned,” she says.
The interview details Ratajkowski’s’ early experience of being told: “learn to keep your voice down, girls like you get into trouble”. She speaks about navigating the modelling industry, and what ultimately spurred her to pursue an acting career later on – one of her most memorable performances being in the film Gone Girl. She also addresses the “complicated power of attraction” and the role her mother played in helping her understand womanhood.
To read the full interview, download the latest issue of Stylist from tomorrow.
If you, or anyone you know, needs help and support, you can call the Rape Crisis national helpline on 0808 802 9999 (open 12pm - 2.30pm and 7pm - 9.30pm daily). You can also find your nearest Rape Crisis centre or visit the website for more information.
Images: Martin Schoeller