“I feel like those words have such weight to them in this era. And there isn’t a lot of nuance allowed,” Ratajkowski adds.

“But I do remember what the experience felt like in that moment. And how embarrassing it was for me. That part of it, I just… I don’t know, I guess that’s the thing that led me down the path of writing about it and processing it.”

Ratajkowski also tells Stylist about how complex it has been navigating the idea of female empowerment - specifically the complexity of finding power in your looks, what you wear and how you present your body. “All of a sudden, every single thing that had ever made me feel validated and good about myself was questioned,” she says.

The interview details Ratajkowski’s’ early experience of being told: “learn to keep your voice down, girls like you get into trouble”. She speaks about navigating the modelling industry, and what ultimately spurred her to pursue an acting career later on – one of her most memorable performances being in the film Gone Girl. She also addresses the “complicated power of attraction” and the role her mother played in helping her understand womanhood.

Images: Martin Schoeller