With her newly-cropped blonde hair, voluminous sleeves, and emerald accessories, it’s understandable that many have suggested that The Crown’s Emma Corrin was once again paying sartorial tribute to the late Princess Diana. It makes sense, then, that the actor – who beat co-star Olivia Colman to win the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – made sure to honour the people’s princess in her acceptance speech.

You may also like The Crown’s Diana bulimia storyline pulls no punches, and that’s a very good thing

That’s right; after making sure to thank the cast and crew, her agent, and her loved ones in her acceptance speech, Corrin – who appeared via video link dur to Covid-19 restrictions – took a moment to pay homage to the woman she portrayed in the fourth season of Netflix’s royal drama. “Most of all, thank you so much to Diana,” she said. “You have taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure that I could ever imagine, and on behalf of everyone who remembers you so passionately in our hearts. Thank you.”

Corrin also gave a special shoutout to her onscreen husband, Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in the series. “Thank you to my prince charming Josh, I could not have done this without you,” she said. “Thank you for making every single day by my side a complete joy.”

You may also like The Crown season 4: charting the fashion evolution of Princess Diana

This Golden Globe marks Corrin’s first major win after her first nomination. Despite dazzling us with her portrayal of the late Princess Diana, though, the actor will not return for the show’s fifth series – and neither will Colman. As the show is set to move forwards in time by approximately a decade, Elizabeth Debicki will take over as Princess Diana, while Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II.

Corrin’s fans needn’t worry, however, as the actor isn’t set to disappear from our screens all together; far from it. In fact, the actor is set to star opposite none other than Harry Styles in Amazon Prime’s My Policeman, a movie which focuses on a couple whose lives are changed forever when a man named Patrick arrives at their home and “triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous.” Filming starts on the project in April, so fingers crossed we’re looking at an early 2022 release.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy