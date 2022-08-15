If there’s one thing that’s guaranteed to put a smile on our faces here at Stylist, it’s seeing women supporting women. In a world that so often puts women down, seeing our favourite celebrities using their platforms to lift each other up is seriously inspiring – and Emma Raducanu’s latest comments about Serena Williams are no different. Speaking at a press conference ahead of her debut at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Raducanu – who is set to play Williams in the tournament’s first-round match tomorrow (16 August) – expressed her excitement about getting to play the tennis legend after she announced she would soon be stepping away from the sport.

“I think it’s gonna be an exciting match,” Raducanu, who won the US Open last year at the age of 18, said. “I’m looking forward to it. It’s an amazing opportunity to play probably the best tennis player of all time. It’s probably going to be my last opportunity to ever play her.” She continued: “I think that, for our careers to have crossed over, I think I’m really fortunate that I get to play her. Whatever happens, I think it’s gonna be a really good experience for me and something that I will remember for the rest of my life.”

It’s a great gift to play the best on her way out from the sport

Asked about whether she had any expectations for herself ahead of the match and the rest of the tournament, Raducanu added: “Expectations, I don’t really know, I don’t really care. I just want to go out there and, one, enjoy the match that I’m going to play whenever I do play it. “It’s a great gift to play the best on her way out from the sport. So, I’m just looking forward to that.” While it’s sad to think we’ll only get to watch Williams play a few more times before she moves on from the sport, Raducanu’s comments are indicative of the widespread impact she has had on the sport as a whole.

Serena Williams announced she would be stepping away from tennis on 9 August.

This isn’t the first time Raducanu has expressed her admiration for Williams, either. Speaking when Williams first announced her retirement last week (9 August), Raducanu described the tennis legend’s career as “incredible”. “She has achieved so much, and to see her around in this US Open swing is really inspiring,” she said. “Like, she keeps playing because she obviously loves the game. And I think that longevity of a career is something that a lot of the players, and me especially, we aspire to achieve as well.”

Raducanu continued: “I think that she definitely changed the game. To dominate that much, I think that it was, well there’s not really been someone who has dominated like her in the women’s game. So, I think she did change the game a lot in that respect.” If one thing’s for sure, Raducanu is just one of the thousands of young players Williams has likely inspired throughout her career – and seeing the excitement Raducanu has about her match with Williams is a reminder of just how powerful a legacy she leaves behind. You can watch Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu on Amazon Prime Video. An exact start time is yet to be confirmed.

